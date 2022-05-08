‘How I Prepared A Very Tasty Tomato Melon Soup’ (Photos)

I decided to make soup today after weeks of eating out to my dissatisfaction.
After much thoughts on what to cook I settled for Tomato Melon soup. Its been long I made melon soup and because I wanted something different from the regular taste, I did a tweak to it by using tomato paste and efirin leaves more so as I didn’t use meat in this recipe.
Here are the main ingredients.
First Pics is a combo of ugu and efirin leaves ( scent leaves),
Smoked Titus and akpo fish.
Then grinded crayfish and black pepper.
Pics 1 frying the mixture of Melon and tomato paste while adding goat meat seasoning since I didn’t use meat.
Pics2 Adding the crayfish and black pepper to the frying melon.
Pics 4 Added the smoked fish to the frying menlon so it can release its taste into the soup.
Don’t mind pics quality. Background light was messing with the whole process