‘How I Prepared A Very Tasty Tomato Melon Soup’ (Photos)

I decided to make soup today after weeks of eating out to my dissatisfaction.

After much thoughts on what to cook I settled for Tomato Melon soup. Its been long I made melon soup and because I wanted something different from the regular taste, I did a tweak to it by using tomato paste and efirin leaves more so as I didn’t use meat in this recipe.

Here are the main ingredients.

First Pics is a combo of ugu and efirin leaves ( scent leaves),

Smoked Titus and akpo fish.

Then grinded crayfish and black pepper.

Pics 1 frying the mixture of Melon and tomato paste while adding goat meat seasoning since I didn’t use meat.

Pics2 Adding the crayfish and black pepper to the frying melon.

Pics 4 Added the smoked fish to the frying menlon so it can release its taste into the soup.

Don’t mind pics quality. Background light was messing with the whole process

