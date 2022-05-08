‘How I Prepared A Very Tasty Tomato Melon Soup’ (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I decided to make soup today after weeks of eating out to my dissatisfaction.

After much thoughts on what to cook I settled for Tomato Melon soup. Its been long I made melon soup and because I wanted something different from the regular taste, I did a tweak to it by using tomato paste and efirin leaves more so as I didn’t use meat in this recipe.

Here are the main ingredients.

First Pics is a combo of ugu and efirin leaves ( scent leaves),
Smoked Titus and akpo fish.
Then grinded crayfish and black pepper.

Pics 1 frying the mixture of Melon and tomato paste while adding goat meat seasoning since I didn’t use meat.

Pics2 Adding the crayfish and black pepper to the frying melon.

Pics 4 Added the smoked fish to the frying menlon so it can release its taste into the soup.

Don’t mind pics quality. Background light was messing with the whole process

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: