How I Surprised Frank Lampard – Alex Iwobi

EPL: How I surprised Frank Lampard – Iwobi

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has revealed how a private conversation with his manager Frank Lampard, left the Chelsea legend surprised.

Lampard has shown huge faith in the Super Eagles star since he replaced Rafa Benitez.

Before the former England international arrived, Iwobi mainly played on the right wing, but has now been given more chances centrally.

But the 26-year-old says a chat with Lampard changed everything.

“It is where I grew up playing; I like to get on the half-turn, get the ball forward. I am always trying to play to the attacking players and make something happen.

“When I play infield, I get on the ball more and can take it up the pitch. I told him [Lampard] I’d played there for Arsenal but not had the opportunity at Everton…that it’s where I am most comfortable and the position I play for my national team.

“He tried it and it’s worked, so far. I felt he was half surprised I could run; he called me a machine,” Iwobi told the Liverpool Echo.



