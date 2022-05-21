‘How I Was Beaten By An Army Officer In My Shop’

Good day. I own a betking shop. I also run a POS service in the shop. One day a customer came that he wants to play virtual sports bet. He asked to use the POS cos he doesn’t have any money on him. I tried his card and it was saying “insufficient funds”. He says he has money in the card and I should try it again.

Meanwhile I saw he was attempting to still play the bet. I told him he should wait let’s resolve the withdrawal before he plays his bet. He went ahead and play a bet of #1000. I became angry and asked him if I didn’t ask him not to play that bet until we resolve his withdrawal. I asked him how he intend paying for the bet now. He says I should use his atm. I told him his atm card is still showing insufficient fund. He said why am I shouting at him if I know who he is.

I asked who are you? na you open shop for me. The whole thing broke into a shouting bout. Luckily his game won. I deducted my #1000 and asked him to leave that he won’t be allowed to play game here anymore as he is a troublesome person.

He says he is going to play and if I know who he is. We got into more shouting bout again. He finally left and says he would be coming back.

He came back today one month later wearing an army uniform with two of his other colleagues. He started hitting me with belt. Says I should do frog jump and other nonsensical punishment. People around later heard the noise. They started begging. When they asked me what the problem is before I try to explain, they would hit me with the belt that I should shut up. When they are satisfied they finally left.

I checked for the name tag on his uniform but he has removed it. His other two colleague are putting on muftty. I do have a CCTV camera in my shop which they are not aware, so everything is on video.

Please, how do I proceed with this case and get justice, pls don’t say police cos I took an issue to the police the other time when money was stolen in my shop. Even with video evidence nothing was done. They tasked me anyhow. One naira no come out..

I know this is not the right section for this just want somewhere with a bit of traffic. Mods pls move this to the frontpage so I can get a range of advice.

