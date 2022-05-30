How IPOB, Obigbo Killings Made Wike Lose PDP Primary – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother

Kanunta, a brother of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suggested why Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State lost at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary election.

He alleged that the IPOB and those killed during the massacre of Obigbo were responsible for Wike’s loss at the PDP primaries.

In a tweet, Kanunta dismissed claims that Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto betrayed Wike.

According to Kanunta: “Neither the North, nor Tambuwal betrayed #Wike. Nor was it any Southern disunity.

“It was KARMA that nailed him. The Karma of #Obigbo. The #IPOB was also a factor.

During the PDP primaries in Abuja, Tambuwal had stepped down for the eventual winner, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku emerged as PDP’s candidate after polling the highest number of votes.

Some Nigerians had accused Tambuwal of betraying Wike.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/Atiku-How-IPOB-Obigbo-killings-made-Wike-lose-primary-Nnamdi-Kanus-brother

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related