How Lagos Sergeant Killed My Inspector Husband With Sword – Widow (Photo)

A police sergeant, Ukeme Asuquo, on Monday, appeared before Justice O.H. Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court over alleged murder of a police inspector, Francis Adekunle.

PUNCH Metro gathered that detectives from the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, Lagos, arrested the sergeant for allegedly inflicting machete cuts on the inspector.

Asuquo, who was attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Lagos State Police Command, allegedly hacked Francis, who was attached to the Special Protective Unit, Ikeja, in their neighbour’s compound on Oyedeji Close, Agbale Kale, Aboru, Lagos.

The inspector later died at a hospital.

The sergeant was charged with murder, an offence contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law, C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge read in part, “That you, Ukeme Asuquo, on or about June 4, 2020, around 8pm, at 1, Olajide Close, Agbelekale, Aboru, Lagos State, in the Ikeja Judicial Division, did unlawfully kill one Ilesanmi (Francis) Adekunle by hacking him with a cutlass.”

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

During the court sitting, the prosecution counsel, M.O. Abari, led the widow of the deceased, Itunnu Adekunle, in evidence.

Itunnu said, “We just got back from work around 8pm on June 4, 2020, and while burning some refuse outside our compound, the defendant approached me and asked me to see him. He refused to answer me when I demanded his reason.

“Asuquo then drove in and shut the gate against me. I banged on the gate, as our co-tenant, Ayodele Eyitayo, approached the gate to open for me. Asuquo challenged him not to open the gate; he then pushed him to the ground.

“Upon my cry for help, my husband came down to stop them from fighting and open the gate for me. After our co-tenant (Eyitayo) went into his apartment, Asuquo went in as well but came out with a sword and chased me and my husband.

“We ran in different directions and after a while, one of our neighbours came back to inform me where I was hiding that my husband had been hacked by the defendant. I rushed to the scene and found my husband in a pool of blood in my neighbour’s compound. He was rushed in a tricycle to a hospital, where he died on the third day.”

Another witness, Taiwo Oluwatuyi, while being led by the prosecuting counsel, said despite his plea, Asuquo kept hitting the inspector with the weapon.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the matter until October 17, 2022, for continuation of trial.



