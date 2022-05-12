How Much Is Petrol In Your Area?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Barely two day and fuel is being sold from 180 naira before the scarcity to 200 naira as of yesterday in kogi- ajaokuta. This is really annoying as things just keep getting harder.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: