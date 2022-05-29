How Northern Solidarity Gave Atiku Victory -Reno Omokri

A socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has attributed the victory of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar at the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential primary elections to “Northern solidarity”.

DAILY POST recalls that Atiku was endorsed by some Northern stakeholders prior to his victory against the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

According to a post on his verified Facebook page, Reno explained that Atiku emerged winner of the presidential election following the decision of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State to step down for the former Vice President.

Wike had supported the presidential ambition of Governor Tambuwal in the 2019 presidential election against Atiku.

Reno stated that the South needs to learn from the North on how to play such politics.

He wrote, “The South has a lot to learn from the genuine brotherly love and unity displayed by Northerners.

“Consider that though Wike backed Tambuwal against HE Atiku in 2019, the same Tambuwal has turned around to back HE Atiku against Wike in 2022. Northern solidarity! It is something that the South lacks.

“Tambuwal has shown that Northern solidarity is thicker and stronger than financial solidarity”.

