https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnAmTsCKrLU

Moment Staircase Collapsed As Wike Moved To The Podium At PDP Presidential Primaries (Video)

The staircase leading to the podium at the venue of the PDP Presidential Primaries collapsed today, May 28, 2022, while Presidential hopeful Nyesom Wike was making his way to the podium, IGBERETV reports.

This happened as delegates prepared to vote state-by-state at the primary election. No one was hurt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvlecmk-_EQ

