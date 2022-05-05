How To Check If You Have Been Shortlisted For N-Power Batch C Stream 2

Some Npower batch c stream 2 volunteers have been wondering and even confused about their selection status, infact some Npower batch c stream 2 volunteers do not know if they have been shortlisted or not because they are yet to receive the congratulatory message either as text message or as email.

This is how to know if you have been shortlisted for the Npower batch c stream 2 program:

1) If you want to know if you have been shortlisted for the Npower batch c stream 2 program, when you visit your nasims page you should see the image just like the image below saying “Congrats on passing the screening phase. We just want to verify some of your details and you will be good to go. If you feel you missed out on any important detail during the application phase, kindly send an email to our support team via support.npower@nasims.gov.ng”, on the contrary if on checking your verification page on nasims and the message displayed is “you have not yet been shortlisted for the verification stage, please check back later” it simply means you were not shortlisted regrettably.

2) Alternatively if you want to know if you have been shortlisted or not for the Npower batch c stream 2 program, you can dial *45665#, if you are shortlisted you will receive a positive text message like the one above, if you were not shortlisted you will receive a negative message, ensure to have airtime on your phone when using the *45665# ussd code.

After the biometrics the next stage is the Npower Batch C stream 2 physical verification stage, all documents and credentials uploaded to the nasims profile page will be required during this stage.

