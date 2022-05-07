How To Fix “No Payment Data” Issues On NASIMS

If you are an Npower batch c volunteer and on checking your payroll status on nasims it displays “NO PAYMENT DATA”, it means you have not yet been posted, even though you have completed your biometrics, nonetheless, in order to fix this issue all you have to do is:

1) Send your Npower verification ID and “no payment data” screenshot to @npower_ng on Twitter, if you do not have the twitter application you can download it on Google playstore, after downloading Twitter open the twitter app, and login if it is your first time of using the twitter application you can sign up or register with either your email address, and phone number, then generate your unique password, you might be required to confirm your login details by clicking on the link sent to the email address you used for signing up.

In order to send your Npower ID to Npower after login into the twitter app:

A) Click on the magnifying glass icon at the footer of the twitter app.

B) Click on the search field at the header of the twitter page.

C) Click on the blue Circle with feather located at the bottom right corner of the @npower_ng twitter page.

D) Compose your message, you can attach the screenshot of the “no payment data” page from nasims payroll tab.

1) Send your Npower verification ID and payroll screenshot to Npower on Instagram at Npower_ng after searching for the handle on Instagram and click on message, then forward your message to the Npower customer service agent.

2) Send your Npower verification ID and payroll screenshot to nasims on Instagram at nasims.ng after searching for the handle on Instagram and click on message, then forward your message to the nasims customer service agent.

3) Call Npower customer care agent on 092203102 or 018888148 follow the voice prompt and press 1, send your Npower ID when making your complain to the Npower customer service agent.

