How To Reach An International Audience As A Blogger?

Successful bloggers please i need your help and mentorship.

Blogging can be lucrative, no doubt – if you know what you’re doing. Five years ago, if anyone one told me that i would be in the blogging business, i would have laughed. But now i’m working to launch my first ever blog and my goal is to reach an international audience, eventually, with it. I’m going to be blogging in the automobile niche btw.

So my question is: is it wise to want to target an international audience starting out? If yes, how would you advice to do it? If not, how can one make it by targeting only Nigerian markets?

Inputs will be appreciated.

Thanks.

