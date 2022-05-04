How True Is This About Welcoming Back A Lost SIM?

So, my phone got stolen last week and inside it is my major sim card that I have been using for over 6years.

The line in question is linked to my NIN but the initial Sim registration was done by someone else. I no longer have the sim pack as well.

Ps: I bought the sim as already registered.

So, i went for a welcome-back last week Saturday in MTN Head-Office at UWANI, ENUGU and the guy at the desk told me that since the initial sim registration was done by someone else, that they will have to contact their Lagos office for approval to welcome-back the sim and the whole process will cost me #10,000.

In that same office, my friend did his welcome back two weeks ago for #1k.

A part of me felt that the guy wants to just make extra cash from be because it was just him and another customer service that is sitted far from him that were working that very day.

But I want to be sure if his claims are true.

Pls if you have had any experience like this, enlighten me.

What I want to know is if it will cost that much to welcome back your sim if it wasn’t registered to your name even if it is linked to your NIN.

Have you done any welcome back like that?

