I Am Honoured To Be Elected PDP Presidential Candidate – Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Saturday said he was honoured to be elected as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shortly after the results were announced, Atiku in a post on his official Facebook page said “Today, the march to rebuild and unite our great country moves forward. I am honoured to be named the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party”.

“I look forward to speaking with Nigerians across the country, taking the message of hope and unity as we build one future for one people.-AA #OneNigeria”

Atiku emerged as winner with a total of 371 votes, defeating other frontline aspirants – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki who polled 237 and 70 votes respectively.



