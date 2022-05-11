I Am In A State Of Dilemma: Should I Move On?

There is this guy, we dated for 2 years before he traveled abroad (Italy) 2019. Our relationship was going on well even when he traveled out, we were always calling each other on video calls everyday. I was so faithful to him.

Suddenly (last year March), he started avoiding me. He could go for months before he replies my calls or chats.

Atleast no matter how busy you are, you can always spare 1 minutes of your time with the person you claim you love.

Please note, he’s always online, We do video calls mostly on WhatsApp and anytime I try to reach him on video call or send him a message…. it always ring and deliver but he won’t pick or reply.

Here are my reasons why I’m so confused whether to move on with my life or not.

1) Although before he started avoiding my calls, he told me he was busy… that he was working on something (but he never disclosed the particular “thing” to me)

2) We were supposed to get married as planned last year August. But this is May 2022 and absolutely nothing is in progress about it.

3)I discussed with his friend about it and he told me he’s in a relationships over there. (I don’t know if to believe him or not, because he didn’t show me proof)

Now, it been a year I’m enduring his character. I feel like I’m stuck alone in this relationship. Heaven knows I haven’t offended him in any way. I wish he could open up to me and tell me what I was doing wrong so that I could adjust. OR he should just tell me he’s in a relationship so that I could move on.

I plan visiting his elder sister this weekend and explain to her the issue on ground but on a second thought I think I’m too forward. I’m jst confused and I feel hurt.

