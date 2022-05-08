I Am Not Afraid Of Death, I Am Only Afraid Of Poverty – Peter Okoye (Video)

I Am Not Afraid Of Death, I Am Only Afraid Of Poverty – Singer Peter Okoye (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMzDQQmZ1VE

Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of PSquare music group has spoken on his only fear in life, IGBERETV reports.

The father of two made the disclosure in an interview on The Nancy Isime show.

He said;

“I’m not afraid of death. The only thing I’m afraid of in this life is poverty, is being broke. I’ve tasted poverty before.”

He shared some memories he had from his childhood when he experienced poverty. According to him, a bulldozer came and demolished a one-bedroom apartment in which he lived with his parents when he was a child. This happened while the family was in the house. The family of eight children had failed to vacate the apartment after a quit notice was served on them.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdOaJ5Brd1H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

