‘I Am Really Depressed, My Mom’s Death Is Killing Me!’

It is a month already that my mom died in my hands.. I am really depressed!! I have been seeing life as nothing and vanity, I can’t get over her, memories with her kept coming back really hard I tried to keep myself busy by watching movies, playing games and so on..But that doesn’t stop my mind from remembering her.

These days, nothing bothers me again, not even life or death, I still have a father but it doesn’t change things..

There was a time I went to school (my ppa), my proprietor was trying to pacify me by talking about when he lost his wife back then and everything, I started feeling uneasy and extremely tired..it wasn’t stress at all my stomach started aching and I felt like vomiting or even passing out..he noticed it and I quickly left his presence and I went back home to shower and rest..

Please how can I get over my mom, I’m so obsessed with her and her memories kept coming in my head that every time I felt I could have done something to rescue her despite everything I did, taking her to state hospitals and even private.. I am the last born and I am about 29years..I have elder ones like 45(first born) but I took so much responsibilities when she was sick and I was only the one she could call everytime she’s depressed due to memory loss..I later found out her sickness was related to heart failure and it was congestive heart failure she was going through.. All those times we thought she had nocturnal asthma like early last year..

It was only last month we knew that it was cardiomyopathy or cardiomegaly heart related.. The general hospitals we took her too didn’t say anything like that, one of them only said her liver seemed bigger than the normal one..And we thought it was edema cz her legs were swollen.. So, it was heart related disease and it led to cardiac arrest or heart attack cz she just vomited and stopped breathing all of a sudden..

