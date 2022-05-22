“I Can’t Get Over My Ex”

Goodday NL members.. I am here for any matured advice I can get as I understand we have matured people here who can talk senses into my head and make me realise one or two things.

I am in my mid 20’s, I dated my Ex for few years, we were both students then in one of the West Universities (graduates now) and I really loved him, it was true love I felt for him to be honest, he wasn’t working, I don’t demand for money from him or anything, I sell clothes, shoes, bags and do other small businesses while schooling, that’s how I foot my own Bills and also give him money sometimes when in need. His family knows me, my family knows him like we were so much in each other(or so I thought). I saw no other guy except him, I built my world around him, we were best of friends as I am an introvert and really don’t keep friends so he was my all.

Even though it was a tough decision to make, I had to break up with him due to the following reasons;

1. He has beaten me once and promised not to do it again but he still slapped me in every slightest provocation.

2. He wanted to go into yahoo yahoo. That’s not the kind of partner I want, I want a legit hustler not a fraudster.

3. He sometimes cheats on me and I will forgive him always. He tells me I am the main while the others is just for cruise that every guy cheats

4. He suddenly started smoking and drinking due to friends influence I guess (Eew, I don’t want that)

5. He is Lazy, always wanting big money buh doesn’t want to work. I told him to Start from somewhere after our graduation no matter how little buh he won’t heed.

6. He always talks dirty with his female friends even in my presence, I wonder what happens behind me.

I ended the relationship after so much talking, pleas and counselling hoping he will change but he didn’t. I dated another guy 2 months later, I know nobody is perfect but trust me when I say my current guy is all I ever wanted in a man. But the truth is I really do not love him that deep, He treats me fine and all but I still feel something for my ex maybe because I was already soo used to him. My boyfriend has told me to go back if that’s what I want because he doesn’t want a divided attention. I know I can’t break up with him because it will hurt him so badly and my conscience won’t even allow me because he has done literally nothing wrong, yes we normally have our ups and downs but he hasn’t done anything worth breaking up over with.

I just need advice on how I can get this my ex off my head for good. We don’t communicate, I have deleted all his numbers, We have been separated for few months now but I still think of him every single day even when I have a good guy already. I don’t know what is wrong with me pleasee

