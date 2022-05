When we started the relationship, I was satisfying my girlfriend. She always praised me and said that I am better than her ex.

But at a time, when we are having sex my joystick will just fall down. It happened for one week and she got angry and told me if my joystick keeps falling she is definitely gonna break up our relationship.

What should i do now?

She said since i dont have money and i cant give her sex, what is she doing in the relationship?

