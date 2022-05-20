‘I Can’t Swim Because Of The Size Of My Manhood’

Been a guest for a while but decided to open an account to share my predicament.
I am a grower. Whenever I’m erect,I’m only average in size. But whenever I’m flaccid,it looks like that of a toddler.
This isn’t even a problem since the erect size is okay.
My problem:
I wish to learn how to swim.But the water makes the D to shrink.Now,swimming trunks are usually tight.Even ordinary clothes,water will make it stick to your body.
This will make my small water-shrunk D to be really visible.
Should I go swimming and ignore whatever shades,stares, embarrassment I may receive? or I should avoid all these and leave swimming?