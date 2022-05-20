‘I Can’t Swim Because Of The Size Of My Manhood’

Been a guest for a while but decided to open an account to share my predicament.

I am a grower. Whenever I’m erect,I’m only average in size. But whenever I’m flaccid,it looks like that of a toddler.

This isn’t even a problem since the erect size is okay.

My problem:

I wish to learn how to swim.But the water makes the D to shrink.Now,swimming trunks are usually tight.Even ordinary clothes,water will make it stick to your body.

This will make my small water-shrunk D to be really visible.

Should I go swimming and ignore whatever shades,stares, embarrassment I may receive? or I should avoid all these and leave swimming?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related