I Did Not Tell Christians To Kill Muslims – Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Dr Babachir Lawal has denied inciting vengeance and religious violence in the country and threatened court action against the sponsors of the alleged malicious report.

The elder statesman said he abhors religious violence and would never be involved in any dastardly act against humanity in the name of religion.

Babachir Lawal made the denial in a statement he issued in Abuja on Monday and disclosed that his team of lawyers would fish out those behind the allegations for appropriate court action to serve as a deterrent to others.

The statement made available to our Correspondent read in part “There is a voice note being circulated in the social media purported to have been made by me inciting Christians to retaliate the recurring violence repeatedly unleashed on Christian individuals, their communities and their properties as epitomised by the recent burning to death of Miss Deborah Samuel and Church property in Sokoto.

“While I rightly feel indignant about these killings, it is not in my character to incite people to retaliate.

“Besides, the voice on the voice note is not mine neither is it in my character to incite revenge.

“The Bible clearly urges believers to leave vengeance to God and I have always urged all victims of religious bigotry and violence to obey this injunction.

“And I am particularly heartened that the parents of Deborah Samuel have chosen this path.

“For those whose interest is best served by this wicked and cowardly act of trying to sully my name, I wish them well. But certainly, it was not done by me neither did I say such.

“Certainly, the voice is not mine, the sentiment is not mine and the grammar is not mine.

“I, therefore, urge all my friends and family to ignore this malicious act. It will backfire on the evil men”.

“Meanwhile, I am prepared for court action against those trying to malign my name through this spurious voice note and they will be made to have their field day in court”, the statement said.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/16/ex-sgf-babachir-lawal-denies-inciting-religious-violence-threatens-law-suit-against-sponsors/

