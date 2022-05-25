I Feel Dirty Dragging Bobrisky Online But I Have No Choice – Tonto Dikeh (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn9LjoKhbtU

The constant online fighting between Nigerian Crossdresser Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky and Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh has become a never ending drama and always seems like the last has not been heard everytime they wash their dirty linen outside.

In a live Chat with Daddy freeze yesterday, Tonto Dikeh admits that she embarrasses herself everytime she and Bobrisky throw insults at each other online and it’s like dragging herself in the mud but she has no choice, as it is necessary to do that.

She said Bobrisky is obsessed with her, such that everytime her name comes out in a news, Bob uses that opportunity to come back to talk.

Bobrisky and Tonto dikeh, used to be very good friends in the past until very lately, when things went sour between the two old friends, just like Actress Regina Daniel and Kayamata seller Jaruma.

