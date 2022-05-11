I Finally Quit My Bank Job For Bolt Driving

Good afternoon Landers.

I have finally resign from the banking job and I am very happy now with my earnings and freedom.

For me to resign I had to work as Bolt driver everyday I close from the bank and drive till 10pm and worked all through the weekends as a bolt driver, with this I was able to save 1million in short period of time and got loan of 1.5m to get another car.

So now my monthly savings after other expenses is 200k which I plan to pay back the loan in six month starting form this month.

I only work from Wednesday to Sunday every week now since I resigned.

Thanks for all the support from here, other contract staff bankers especially men reading this post should look for exits root immediately as there is no future in the banking industry for us as a polytechnic graduates.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related