I Have Been Robbed By My Workers – Please Help!

Good morning all, please I need intelligence support in this situation I found myself.

Our sachet water factory is in the same compound that we live, we needed workers and contacted an agent to provide us with a motor boy and a driver. The boys came and worked with us for 5 days and after 5days they said they got another appointment somewhere better and they want to leave. We allowed them to go but 3 days later we discovered that the 25000 naira I kept in a bag was missing. The night before they left , I saw some suspicious moves by the motor boy but my mind didn’t go there. Now we have called the agent to produce the boy but he’s telling stories that he doesn’t know anything about him and the information he filled was wrong. Can I get the agent arrested ? What should I do? Your advice is needed

