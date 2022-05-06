I Have Great Respect For People With These Professions

Good day, fellas. I have great respect for people who have these jobs as their professions. Do u know why? These their jobs is not for lazy guys and it involves strenght and skills and the risk.

1. Bricklayers

2. Carpentars

3. Welders

4. Aluminium works

5. Painters, to climb building paint no be Bobo

6. Electricians(Nepa men) and those who wire houses

7. Electronics electricians

8. Shoe cobblers. As simple as u may think the job is, it involves strenght and skills. It is not as easy as u may think

9. Tailoring

10. Food vendors(it’s not easy to wake up as early as 4am everyday to cook and sell etc.

