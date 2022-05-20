I Inherited A ‘Red Treasury And Pervasive Insecurity’ In Anambra – Soludo

Anambra State governor, Professor Charles Soludo has said that he inherited a “red treasury and pervasive insecurity” from his predecessor, Willie Obiano, IGBERETV reports.

Soludo said this while speaking on Thursday May 19 during his presentation of the N170 billion revised 2022 budget proposal to the Anambra House of Assembly. The Governor said his administration would take steps to overcome the “humongous” challenges confronting it.

Soludo said;

“We have seriously started reforming our system of tax administration to significantly ramp up our internally generated revenue over the coming years. In the meantime, the dire needs of Ndi Anambra and our transformation agenda cannot wait.

“We are working on a mixture of financing options including debt that is ring-fenced to fund bankable projects and/or infrastructure with impacts on the economy to guarantee efficient and effective service delivery to our people while ensuring fiscal sustainability over the medium to longer terms.”

The Governor also disclosed that his administration would partner with international developmental organisations, the private sector as well as the federal government to achieve some of the projects of his administration.

Soludo added;

“We are reforming our processes and ramping up our active engagements to maximize the benefits of such partnerships.

“For example, we have budgeted to meet our counterpart funding requirements to access federal and development partner funds.”

On insecurity, he said;

“We have chosen to confront the foundational issue of security head-on and expected that those profiting from the lucrative criminal enterprise would viciously fight back, and they have.

“Criminals taking the seven local governments of the (Anambra) South Senatorial Zone hostage were the most acute. They are testing our will and resolve. (But) let me assure you this: Anambra will win.”

https://igberetvnews.com/1420437/inherited-red-treasury-pervasive-insecurity-anambra-soludo/

