I made a vow to the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria that i will support whoever emerges from the #PDPPresidentialPrimaries and i am not going to go back on my word.

We cannot abandon the PDP, we will be fully supporting Atiku Abubakar



Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related