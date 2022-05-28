I Need Your Advice About My Career

I wish to secure Sales and Business Development jobs in the Oil and Gas industry.

I’m currently running my MBA Marketing, and I posses BSc. International Studies.

I’m a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered and planning to take my Certification from the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria next year.

Also, I posses Health Safety & Environmental Management certifications from the British International Safety Organisation.

Diploma in French Language from the Ministry of Education – France.

What other qualifications do I require to enable me secure a job Marketing job in the Oil and Gas industry?

Thanks

