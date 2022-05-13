I really feel sorry for Osinbajo and his supporters. For months, they have been promoting an Osinbajo-El-Rufai ticket. But today,
@elrufai, ever the political prostitute, just declared that he is with Tinubu. Making it 13 Governors. Who will trust a Judas?
I Really Feel Sorry For Osinbajo And His Supporters – Reno Omokri
