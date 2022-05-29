‘I Wake Up Every 30 Minutes To Urinate At Night’

Happy sunday guys. Please I seriously need your help. I produce way too much urine, especially at night. I practically wake up every 30 minutes to use the restroom. It’s too much.

The worst part is that I’m merely EIGHTEEN!!! Please how do I curb this anomaly guys? I dread to think what would happen if i enter UNI and live in the hostel with my fellow guys. They might tag me a criminal, or worse, I might be attacked by one during one of my endless trips to the bathroom.

You guys should help me abeg.

