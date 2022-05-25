‘I Was Caught Bypassing My Meter. What Should Be My Next Action?’

I will be straight and sharp, I don’t need any bad every response, I’ve done it already, and I want to handle it maturely. Just need advice from any one who had handled such issues peacefully that all.

Yesterday I was caught for bypassing, I wasn’t at home, so before I got back they’ve cut down my wire, my neighbor won’t let them take away the meter and wire. Immediately they called and told me, first thing I did was recharge online on the meter right away, hoping I would have a chance, but I got home now I saw they’ve opened the meter, and I’m sure our people they would have taken enough pictures of the tampered meter, some of them can even pix mix I’m for evidence.

Well they dropped a letter for me, on the letter my last recharge was written at the back stating about 8months ago, and a phone at the back.

I don’t know what to do first, any I’ve not make any move yet, but I’ve corrected the bypass meter. suggestions how best to handle it.

