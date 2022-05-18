I Won In 2019 But Robbed Of My Mandate By APC – Atiku

Presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said that he won the 2019 Presidential election but was robbed of the mandate by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He alleged that the APC denied him.the mandate given to him by voters in 2019 using power of incumbency and the instrument of the Federal Government.

“Under no circumstance will that be allowed to repeat itself again in the 2023 elections should the party give me the mandate to contest,” he said.

The Waziri Adamawa was speaking to Kaduna PDP delegates at the party Secretariat on Tuesday night.

“Give me your votes again like tyou did in 2018, I assure you that I will not disappoint you,” he pleaded.

” If given the party mandate and I emerge President in 2023, I will invest in education, decisively address insecurity, and create employment for the youths…unite the country and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.

” I am here again to solicit for your votes like you gave me in 2018. I won the 2019 presidential election squarely but was robbed of it, just like you people were robbed in Kaduna State using government power of incumbency, but we won’t allow a repeat of that again in 2023.

” I therefore appeal to you to elect correct and competent leaders, if I get the mandate of the party and emerge victorious in 2023, I will unite Nigerians and give every part of the country a sense of belonging.”

“If elected President, I will invest in education, decisively address insecurity and provide employment to our youths, give me your votes and you won’t regret doing so” he told the delegates.

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said, “we agree in totality that PDP won the 2019 general elections both at the national and Kaduna State but we were denied victory, we pray it doesn’t repeat itself again in 2023” .

Mr. Hassan Hyet, Chairman of PDP in Kaduna State said ” we pray that Kaduna delegates will do the needful during the primaries.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/i-won-in-2019-but-robbed-of-my-mandate-atiku/

