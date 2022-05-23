I Won’t Stop Women-Based Content – Mr Macaroni Tells Critics

Popular comedian and activist, Debo Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has said irrespective of criticism of the styles adopted for his comedy skits, he won’t stop using women for his content.

Aside from women-based content, the skit maker noted that his other comedy series will also continue unabated, adding that he was open to constructive criticism.

Mr Macaroni’s clarification may not be unconnected to recent concerns raised on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, by some Nigerians that the comedian’s skit was always women-based, without diversity.

But in a series of tweets on his Twitter page on Sunday, the comedian restated that his ‘freaky-freaky’ series were not only his content and thus he won’t stop the series because of the backlash.

He tweeted, “To Whom it May Concern: Mr Macaroni won’t stop using women in his content. Thank you for your understanding. You are doing well

“Also, Mr Macaroni will not stop portraying real-life situations in his content. All of Mr Macaroni’s contents are also open to constructive criticism. We won’t always agree on everything. But we can always do better. Gracias ❤️

“Let me use this opportunity to address those always pushing the narrative that most of my content is with women. The first thing you should know is; that won’t stop!! I play other characters. Why be say na only the one with woman you dey watch??

“Serial Philanderer series; In-law series; Professor HardLife series; Politician series; Debo series, and Social issues series.

“They are all different series and contents that portray our reality. So don’t think for a second that I will stop featuring freaky because of you.”



https://punchng.com/i-wont-stop-women-based-content-says-mr-macaroni/

