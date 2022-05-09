‘If I Die’…. Is Elon Musk’s Life Under A Threat?

Elon Reeve Musk FRS (born June 28, 1971) is a South African-Canadian-American businessman. He was born in South Africa. He moved to Canada and later became an American citizen. Musk is the current CEO & Chief Product Architect of Tesla, Inc., a company that makes electric vehicles. He is also the CEO of Solar City, a company that makes solar panels, and the CEO & CTO of SpaceX, an aerospace company. In 2022, he became the owner of the social media site Twitter after buying it for USD $44 billion.

His recent tweet

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya has an undertone of his life being threatened.

I hope nothing happens to the richest man in the world.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1523465632502906880?t=qqbv34Wf2kkxOdd2vehMKQ&s=19

[/b]



