People who don’t drink not to talk of being addicted to drink don’t know what God has done for them.

It’s difficult to save money or plan if you drink every night and hang out.

If you are a Hangout addict and drinks you will understand what I’m talking about with the current economy in the country.

I know how much I spend a night for normal paging even on a low key.

Thousands will just go like that before you knows it. Couple with all other bills to pay.

