‘If You Desire Long Life And Prosperity, Just Do This’

Do you know that you don’t need to pray for long life or even pray for prosperity.

Just honor your parents and it will be well with you and long life is automatically guaranteed.

Honor your parents, keep working hard and your success is sure and no untimely death shall come to you except it is by God’s grand design that you depart this world young. God’s words can not be compromised.

Ephesians 6:2-3

“Honor your father and mother” (this is the first commandment with a promise), “that it may go well with you and that you may live long in the land.”

Exodus 20:12

“Honor your father and your mother, that your days may be long in the land that the Lord your God is giving you.

Love your parents, do not insult them or be rude to them, call them always to express your gratitude to them for bringing you to the world.

If you have parents who depend on you please dont abandon them and don’t let them lack in anyway, give them more than enough and treat them like royalty.

Don’t wait until they are gone before you renovate the house they live in preparation for burial… Renovate it now.

Even if you think your parents are rich, still buy them gifts and do all it takes to recieve their blessings because the blessings of your parents are more powerful than Priestly blessings.

Whatever you do, don’t ever do anything that will make your parent utter negative words towards you… Do whatever it takes to always receive blessings from your parents.

And this is where it gets even more interesting…

Even if your parents are no more, still honor them by doing remembrance party for them or visiting their burial ground to make sure it is always nice looking because though they may no longer be with us or be able to communicate with us physically but their spirit never forgets us and they pray for us and also felicitate with us during major events in our lives. Remember that the host of heaven sees what goes on on earth just as the Bible says in Hebrews 12 vs 1 that we are surrounded by clouds of witnesses

Till date, science still finds it hard to clearly explain how a baby is formed which simply means there is a mystery behind how cells from two people combine to form a complete human.

Our parents in actual fact created us and that is why whatever they pronounce on us becomes a reality so let us Honor them and recieve all the blessings that come with it.

