Ike Ekweremadu Celebrates His 60th Birthday Today

Ike Ekweremadu Turns 60 Today!

Ike Ekweremadu (born 12 May 1962) is a Nigerian politician and lawyer from Enugu State who has served in the Senate of Nigeria since May 2003. He is a member of the People’s Democratic Party and was the Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate for three consecutive (6th, 7th and 8th) senate.

Ike Ekweremadu was born in 1962 at Amachara Mpu in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State and is of Igbo origin. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Law from the University of Nigeria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Law from the University of Abuja, Nigeria.

Political appointments

In 2002, Chief Ekweremadu was appointed Secretary to the Enugu State Government, before then he was Chairman of Aninri in 1997 and won the Best Local Government Chairman Award in Enugu State at the time. He was appointed the Chief of Staff to the Enugu State Government House.

Awards and honoursEdit

CFR, Knight of the Good Shepherd, Ikeoha Ndigbo.

On behalf of Enugu Youth Organisation and the good people of Enugu State, we wish you God’s blessings, protection and good health.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ike_Ekweremadu

