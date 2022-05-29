Ikorodu Pedestrian Bridge Collapses (Pictures)

The reckless act of a truck loaded with 2 containers;

1. the base of the 2 pillars supporting the BRT bridge inwards Ikorodu, immediately after Agric were badly destroyed, causing the bridge joint to shift.

2. The perimeter fence of the BRT Bus stand was knocked down & the 2 containers fell closing the service lane inward Ikorodu completely blocked while the 2nd container extends to the BRT lane such that only part of the BRT lane & the lane outward Ikorodu are accessible.

