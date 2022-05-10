Ikpeazu Imposes Restriction On Keke Operations In Umuahia To Fight Crime

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has announced restrictions on the operation of tricycles, popularly known as Keke in Umuahia, the state capital, ABN TV reports.

This he said follows an increase in crime perpetrated by Keke operators in and around the capital city.

In a statement on Tuesday by Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Chris Ezem, all Keke operators in Umuahia are expected to operate within the hours of 6am to 7pm.

He said, “Sequel to incessant report of an increase in crime perpetrated by Keke operators in and around Umuahia.

“The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Ph.D has approved the immediate ban of tricycle ( KEKE) operations in Umuahia, from the hours of 10pm to 6am daily till further notice.

“Security agencies in the State are to arrest, detain and prosecute defaulters.”

