I’ll End Banditry In Six Months If Elected President – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Saturday said he will end banditry in six months if elected President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

Mr Wike, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the declaration in a press statement issued by Kelvin Ebiri, his Special Adviser on Media in Port Harcourt.

Speaking in a meeting at Abeokuta to the party delegates from Ogun, Mr Wike vowed to stamp out banditry in the first six months of his presidency.

He assured that his administration will provide the logistics and gadgets necessary for the security agencies to end banditry if elected president.

Mr Wike said he will prioritise the protection of lives and properties of every Nigerian.

The governor reiterated that he remains committed to the ideals of PDP and will never leave it for another political party under any circumstances.

In his response, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State urged the delegates to support Mr Wike to actualise his presidential aspiration.

Mr Abiodun expressed optimism that Governor Wike will win PDP’s ticket and subsequently the 2023 Presidential election.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/529874-2023-ill-end-banditry-in-six-months-wike.html

