I’ll Ensure Nigerians Have Access To Healthcare, Basic Education – Yahaya Bello

Nigeria may take her pride of place in education and healthcare again as the governor of Kogi State and top presidential aspirant under the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that he has a roadmap for the national education reform and healthcare coverage. Bello reaching out to party delegates, stalwarts, and the entire Nigerians ahead of the APC primary said his administration will provide free basic education and ensure all Nigerians have access to quality healthcare if elected as the president.

