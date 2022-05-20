I’ll Ensure Zero Importation, Efficient Oil & Gas Sector – Yahaya Bello (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=haMhpDzWbkg

Nigeria may take her pride of place in her petroleum industry again as the governor of Kogi State and top presidential aspirant under the All Progressive Congress, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that he Will ensure full implementation of the petroleum industry bill signed by President Buhari. Bello reaching out to party delegates, stalwarts, and the entire Nigerians ahead of the APC primary said his administration will make sure there’s zero importation of petroleum products while alternatively driving the development of clean energy and renewable sources if elected as the president.

Governor Yahaya Bello has also promised to harness our solid minerals potential to make Nigeria a self-reliant nation.

