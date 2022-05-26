I’m A Graduate, I’m Considering Learning Handiwork – Please Advice

Hello everyone, i need your advise about a step I’m about to take

I’m a university graduate from one of the top Federal Universities in the country, my field of study is related to agriculture and since I finished school about 6 years ago all the jobs I’ve been getting isn’t really paying enough, they are mostly farm jobs paying 30-35k at most, I’ve considered setting up myself but tbh I have no back bone and it isn’t easy.

I’m 28 and I’ll be 29 this year then I decided I’ll really need to learn a skill if I want to be relevant in the society because sooner or later I’ll start considering settling down and all.

I tried learning tech stuffs but I have to be honest to myself I’m not a tech person, I try forcing it but no be my way, it’s better to be honest with myself, I’m not the kind of person that likes sitting down staring at screens for long even my phone.

I’m a natural handy person, that’s one of the things made me go to that field of study in school(Agriculture), I learnt a bit aspect of the tech which I enjoy to an extent that is drone piloting but I don’t think that is something I should sit with.

So I’m thinking of learning an handy skill which is why I need your advise, I’m passionate about painting, infact I’m good with it and it’s all self thought but I’l don’t want to go into it full time because I’m scared of height, so I’m considering learning POP and house interior which I’ve taken a step to start learning. I

nfact I have the money to pay and I’ve gotten someone to start teaching me already, why I opt for POP is I like the job and it’s an handy work plus Real estate is booming so skill related to real estate should be a hot cake at the moment.

I’m going in full time to learn and im ready for the adventure, because to be honest with ourselves if I keep saying I will land a good paying job due to my certificate and All,.

I might just keep waiting and might not move forward and time waits for nobody.

So Nairalanders I need your advise or your opinion do you think I should take this step? , do you think I’m making the right decision?

Thank you

