‘I’m About To Break Up With My Girlfriend Because Of This’

Please help advice me,

We both finished our NYSC service last year, luckily enough we started a POS business and as God will have it, we are both doing well, we both make a minimum of 5k at least on daily basis.

The main problem is that of recent she is talking about applying for her masters degree, l told her what is the essence of going for masters degree when the degree we obtain has not been any useful to us, why not expand this particular business, be financially stable before you start talking about masters, beside we need to build our self financially well if we have to settle down.

She told me that is her long time ambition and she is not expecting any money from me, she left my house this morning with anger.

Please Nairalanders, did l do anything wrong? What is the best way to handle this issue?

