‘I’m Addicted To Peeping At My Neighbours While They Are Bathing, Help!’

I have a big probem.

I’m always peeping on my neigbhours/friends unclothedness when ever they are taking their bath.

It all started six years ago during my ND in school, & up till now, i’m still living with it.

During my ND, there is no famale tenant that i didn’t see her unclothedness to more than a million time, even when i went back for my HND, i did thesame thing.

I’m currently serving right now, and i’m still doing thesame thing here. I peep on my neigbhous and fellow corps member here.

I’ve been doing this for six years, and i’ve never being caught. Sometimes i ask God; why was i not being caught all those times in school, why didn’t GOD want me to get caught.

I’ve tried every possible means to stop it, but all failed, even when i don’t want to do it, my spirit will keep pushing me & if i don’t do it at that time, i won’t rest.

It seems i can’t live without it.

I know someday i will be caught and embarrassed and get my pictures uploaded online for this crime.

I’m afraid, i need help.

