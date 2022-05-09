I’m Disappointed In You, Always Respect Your Opponent – Sunday Oliseh Slams Klopp

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has hit out at Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, following his comments after the Reds’ Premier League 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Klopp watched as Liverpool drew against Tottenham at Anfield, following goals from Heung-Min Son and Luis Diaz.

But speaking after the game, Klopp hit out at Tottenham for their style of play, insisting: “I don’t like this kind of football.

“I’m sorry; I am the wrong person to ask about [Tottenham’s defending] because I don’t like this kind of football. But that is my personal problem. I think they’re world-class and I think they should do more for the game.”

However, his comments have received heavy criticism from Oliseh, who said the German failed to find the key to win against Spurs with the hugely gifted players in his possession.

“Disappointing with all due respect to Klopp,” Oliseh wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“There are different ways of playing football; one should always respect the opponent’s style. Up to him to find the key to win with the hugely gifted players in his possession. Football will be boring if we all played the same way.”



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/08/epl-im-disappointed-in-you-always-respect-your-opponent-sunday-oliseh-slams-klopp/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1652041116

