I’m Praying For Wike To Win – Okezie Ikpeazu

As the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, commences it’s Special National Convention/ Presidential primary today, Abia state governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that he has a soft spot for the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ikpeazu stated this at the venue of the National Convention on Saturday. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has about fifteen aspirants coming out for the presidency job.

With this, Wike has to face the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, Former senate president, Pius Ayim Pius, Governor of Cross River, Emmanuel Udom, and other aspirants.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/just-in-im-praying-for-wike-to-win-okezie-ikpeazu/

