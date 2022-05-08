INEC Chairman Refutes Reports That He Wants To Contest For President

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has responded to rumours that he intends to run for President in 2023 on the platform of the All progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement made available to POLITICS NIGERIA on Sunday, signed by his media aide, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the chairman disclosed that such will not happen. The statement read;

“Our attention has been drawn to innuendoes in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the Presidential race or urging him to do so.”

“It is a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.”

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough for him to even contemplate straying into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.”

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities without affection for, or illwill against, any political party or candidate.”



