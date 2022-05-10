INEC Rejects Political Parties’ Pleas To Extend Conduct Of Primaries By 2 Months

Political parties have urged the National Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to alter the timetable for the 2023 elections to allow for robust participation.

They particularly demanded that the deadline for the conduct of party primaries be extended by two months.

INEC, in line with the new Electoral Act, fixed the deadline for the conduct of primaries by political parties for June 3.



https://thenationonlineng.net/breaking-parties-urge-inec-to-alter-2023-poll-timetable/

Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council, Yabagi Sanni requests on behalf of political parties, two months extension for conduct of party primaries, says, alteration in dates will not in any way affect timetable of the 2023 general elections.



https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1523979308242554881?t=7dFSvfHWeLBmZP7JswS7gg&s=19

Political party leaders meet with INEC @inecnigeria at the Quarterly Consultative Meeting in Abuja.

-According to @inecnigeria, election timetable, timeline will not be reviewed.

-Political Parties asked to conduct primaries in a transparent manner.



https://twitter.com/tvcnewsng/status/1523975375294017542?t=roicFCHfS9Aca27pVynzvA&s=19

