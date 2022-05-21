Innoson Set To Slash Keke Price To N300,000

Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing introduces IVM-branded tricycles ‘Keke Marwa’ into the Nigerian market, ANAMBRA PEOPLE reports.

Fondly known as Keke Marwa, the three-wheeler has being a source of livelihood for millions of low-earners in Nigerians.

The company is set to slash the price of Keke to ₦300,000 just like they did in motorcycle when they slashed it from ₦300,000 to ₦80,000.

The 5-seater (4-passenger, a driver) joins Innoson lineup of vehicles, including Connect, Caris, G20 Smart, Ikenga, and SUVs like G40 and G80.

In addition to being a source of livelihood for millions of low-earners in Nigerians, the three-wheeler is also the cheapest means of transportation to the common man.

Keke Marwa, seldomly used as Last Mile vehicle, continues to be a favorite for Nigerian users who ply unmotorable roads as well as those who cannot afford taxi or commercial motorcycle fares.

Source:

https://anambrapeople.com.ng/2022/05/20/innoson-set-to-slash-keke-price-to-%e2%82%a6300000/

