“Innoson Should Look Into Partnership With Toyota To Bring Back The Corolla”

There is no doubting the Ninth generation (E120, E130 ) Toyota Corolla is Nigeria’s best selling vehicle, it is a car you will find on every street in the country.

It is rugged

It is easy fix

Easy to maintain

Excellent fuel economy

Excellent resale value after decades of use.

Sadly with the introduction of E-valuation (age restrictions) this very reliable vehicle will soon disappear from our lands as foreign used cars.

Currently a used 2006/7 goes for about ₦3.3-3.5m

In a few days prices will reach 3.6-3.7m (new tarrif)

I am just thinking out loud, our very own innoson could buy up patent and production lines for this discontinued vehicles and I am certain there is a ready market to absorb and possibly export to other African countries brand new units of this vehicle.

Just thinking out loud.

